Albania's ruling Socialists plan election win celebration LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 6:27 a.m.
1 of8 Albania's socialist party leader Edi Rama waves after casting his ballot during parliamentary elections in Surel, near Tirana, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanians are voting in parliamentary elections amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the two largest political parties. Some 3.6 million eligible voters, including Albanians overseas, will elect 140 lawmakers among some 1,800 candidates from 12 political parties or coalitions and those running independently. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Election official open ballot boxes to count votes at the counting center in capital Tirana, Albania on Monday, April 26, 2021. Preliminary results on Monday show the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania's parliamentary election. With one-third of the votes counted the left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama have won 50% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Election official counts votes at the counting center in capital Tirana, Albania on Monday, April 26, 2021. Preliminary results on Monday show the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania's parliamentary election. With one-third of the votes counted the left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama have won 50% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Election official carries ballot boxes for counting at the counting center in capital Tirana, Albania, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Preliminary results on Monday show the ruling Socialist Party ahead in Albania's parliamentary election. With one-third of the votes counted the left-wing Socialsits of Prime Minister Edi Rama have won 50% of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Albania's socialist party leader Edi Rama and wife Linda Rama wave to supporters as they leave a voting station in Surel, near Tirana, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanians are voting in parliamentary elections amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the two largest political parties. Some 3.6 million eligible voters, including Albanians overseas, will elect 140 lawmakers among some 1,800 candidates from 12 political parties or coalitions and those running independently. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Nearly all ballots have been counted in Albania's general election and the ruling Socialist Party remained in the lead Tuesday with the possibility of forming a government on its own.
Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists have 49% of the votes, followed by Lulzim Basha's main opposition center-right Democratic Party with 39%, according to an official vote tally with more than 92% of the ballots counted.