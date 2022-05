JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate has voted for dividends of about $4,200 to residents this year, plus “energy relief” checks of $1,300, as its work on a state budget plan continued.

The Senate late Monday voted 10-9 on the dividend amendment, which would cost nearly $2.8 billion. The dividend amendment calls for checks to be calculated in line with a formula last used in 2015. Many lawmakers have argued the formula is unsustainable but the Legislature has not set a new one.