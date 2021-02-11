https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alaska-House-elects-Republican-Stutes-as-speaker-15943397.php
Alaska House elects Republican Stutes as speaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House voted to elect Kodiak Rep. Louise Stutes as speaker on Thursday.
The vote broke a deadlock of more than three weeks.
Stutes said she looked forward to uniting the House.
Stutes has been part of a 20-member bipartisan coalition composed largely of Democrats. Republican Rep. Kelly Merrick of Eagle River voted for Stutes on Thursday, giving Stutes' nomination 21 votes.
