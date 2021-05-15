Alabama tourism agency launches civil rights podcast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's state tourism agency has launched a podcast that both tells stories about the civil rights movement and encourages people to visit places linked to the era.

The three-part Alabama Civil Rights Podcast, available through the Alabama Tourism Department website and other sites where podcasts are available, mentions prominent sites including the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery; Selma's Edmund-Pettus Bridge and 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.