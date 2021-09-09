Alabama test scores drop after pandemic interrupts classes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Preliminary standardized test scores released Thursday showed an expected drop in student achievement last year after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted classes.
State education officials briefed school board members on the preliminary results from standardized tests students took last spring. The average ACT score for 11th graders in the 2020-21 school year was 17.2, compared to 18.2 the year prior. The percentage of students in second through eighth grades considered proficient in English language arts was under 53% for each grade. The percentage considered proficient in math ranged from 34% of second graders to only 14% of eighth graders.