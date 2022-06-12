Alabama student wins scholarship to aid in overcoming loss

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mixed martial artist Cat Zingano is known for her toughness as a fighter. But she has a soft side as well that comes from being a survivor, not just in the ring but in her personal life. When Cat was in college, her mother was diagnosed with and eventually died of brain cancer. Later, Cat’s husband, who managed her career, took his own life.
Knowing too well how devastating it is to lose someone you love dearly, and how important it is to move forward after such a loss, Cat gives back by awarding a $10,000 scholarship to a student who has experienced the death of a loved one.