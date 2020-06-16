Alabama prison reports inmate virus death, 13 positive cases

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) — A second inmate in Alabama died over the weekend after testing positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the state inmate death toll from COVID-19 to at least four.

Robert Stewart, 80, died at a hospital Sunday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a public statement. Stewart began exhibiting symptoms of the virus June 8 and got treatment at the Staton Correctional Facility infirmary before being transferred to a local hospital where he died.

An autopsy was expected to determine Stewart's official cause of death. The statement said he tested positive June 10.

Officials decided last Thursday to test all inmates in the infirmary for the coronavirus, and 13 tested positive, the ADOC stated. They have been isolated, the statement said.

Clarence Shepherd, 80, died Friday after showing symptoms of the virus, corrections officials said. He had been housed at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

State inmates William Hershell Moon, 74; and Dave Thomas, 66, have also tested positive for the virus and died since the start of the pandemic.