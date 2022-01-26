Alabama police chief quits amid questions over ticketing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The police chief in a small Alabama town that received about half its municipal revenue from fines and forfeitures linked to aggressive traffic enforcement resigned following a report about the practice.

Mike Jones, chief of police in the Jefferson County town of Brookside, quit following a recent story by AL.com that said he turned the department into a traffic trap that by 2020 relied on income from ticketing people for minor and questionable offenses as they drive by on Interstate 22.