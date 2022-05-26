Alabama man ordered to pay $12M, serve 15 years for fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to using bank fraud to live an opulent lifestyle that included a private jet and luxury cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $12 million in restitution, prosecutors said Thursday.

Christopher A. Montalbano, 39, of Vestavia Hills pulled off the scheme over a four-year period that ended in 2020, authorities said in a statement. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering in November and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Annemarie Axon.