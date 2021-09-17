Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.1% last month and average wages increased, signs of what the governor's office said Friday was the state's continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate dipped from July's rate of 3.2%, according to a statement from the administration, and was below the average U.S. jobless rate of 5.2%. The mark was much better than the comparable measure from a year ago, when the state unemployment rate was 7.2% following business shutdowns and slowdowns caused by the pandemic.