Alabama House to debate medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Medical marijuana legislation is headed to a key, and potentially close, vote in the Alabama House of Representatives as proponents try to get a program approved after years of setbacks.

Representatives on Tuesday evening will debate the bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence that would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor. More than a dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness and chronic pain, would allow a person to qualify.