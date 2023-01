MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be sworn in Monday for her second full term as governor.

Ivey, 78, is the state’s second female governor and the first Republican woman elected to the post. Her Monday inauguration falls on the anniversary of the state’s first female governor, Gov. Lurleen Wallace, being sworn in as governor on Jan. 16, 1967. Ivey has called Wallace one of her heroes.