Akers appointed to judicial vacancy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed a new judge to fill the seat vacated by the death of Circuit Judge Charles E. King Jr. in Kanawha County.

The new judge is Maryclaire Akers of Charleston, who has practiced law in the state for 21 years, Justice's office said in a news release. She is a senior assistant prosecutor in the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, where she has also been chief of staff.

Akers has also been a special assistant U.S. attorney, general counsel for the West Virginia Ethics Commission and as an assistant attorney general.

She is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law and the WVU School of Journalism.