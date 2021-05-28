Airport changes name after years of fighting over 'Orlando'

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — After years of fighting and litigation over who can include “Orlando” in the name of their central Florida airport, Orlando International Airport officials and Orlando Melbourne International Airport officials have tentatively agreed that Orlando Melbourne International Airport will change its name to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The Melbourne Airport Authority announced the Space Coast airport's new name Friday. The name change was legally agreed upon to everyone’s mutual satisfaction in a consent and license agreement, officials said. It must be approved by both airport boards.