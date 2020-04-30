Airplane wreckage found in Southern California mountains

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California search crews found wreckage of an aircraft Thursday afternoon in mountainous terrain southwest of Idyllwild, authorities said.

The crash was located in the area of Bautista Canyon and Blackburn Ridge, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

A Cal Fire helicopter crew was searching for occupants of the aircraft, the Press-Enterprise reported.

There was no immediate confirmation that the wreckage was a twin-engine Piper that had been reported overdue earlier in the day, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.