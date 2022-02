Airbnb hit a milestone recently with its hosts reaching a total profit comparable to the cost of International Space Station.

Since 2010, Airbnb hosts have earned a total of $150 billion, with $60 billion in the United States alone. This high income for hosts means they are able to afford bills and renovations for their homes, keeping them in shape for the ongoing travel trend.

“The typical U.S. host earned more than $8,000 from January through September 2021, which represents nearly an extra month and a half of pay for the median U.S. household,” according to a release from Airbnb.

This extra income for Americans is increasingly helpful as the U.S. Consumer Price index rose 7% in December of last year, allowing for these hosts to afford more of their personal expenses in addition to upkeep for their homes.

Since the advent of the pandemic, new hosts have earned $6 billion. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, new listings on the site saw increased popularity with 50% receiving bookings within three days of posting and 75% percent within eight days, according to Airbnb.

“The pandemic, and the rise of remote and hybrid work, have untethered many from offices, and for the first time, millions of people can now live anywhere,” the company stated.

With the pandemic continuing into 2022, Airbnb expects new locations to join their already growing selection. Over 100,000 towns and cities around the globe have had bookings during the pandemic. More than 6,000 of these were locations with their first bookings.