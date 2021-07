LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. Air Force master sergeant assigned to Nellis Air Force Base has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said 41-year-old Michael Reimers of Las Vegas was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last April to one count each of distribution of a controlled substance and engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.