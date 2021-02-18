Aide to embattled Shirkey leaving for job in Nessel's office

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top aide to embattled Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is leaving to take a job in Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Amber McCann, Shirkey's deputy chief of staff and press secretary, will start as special projects director in the department's public information and education office on March 8, Nessel communications director Kelly Rossman-McKinney said Thursday.

The news — first reported by Crain's Detroit Business — came about a week after the release of a video in which Shirkey falsely said supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, calling it a “hoax.” He apologized but later said he was not taking back the points he was trying to make but rather “some of the words I chose.”

“Ms. McCann has a reputation as a tireless worker and consummate professional and Attorney General Nessel is eager for her to continue serving the people of our state,” Rossman-McKinney said.

McCann also served as spokeswoman for the two previous Senate majority leaders. She began working for the Senate GOP 15 years ago.