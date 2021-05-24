Agent says lack of Spanish skills delayed Iowa investigation RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 3:09 p.m.
1 of9 Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as the jury leaves the room for a break during his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 DCI Special Agent Trent Vileta answers questions from the witness stand during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings in his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown questions a witness during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Ana Cardenas-Pottebaum, a court interpreter, and Defense attorney Jennifer Frese speak with Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings in his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An agent who oversaw the 2018 investigation into the disappearance of a University of Iowa student testified Monday that a shortage of Spanish-speaking officers delayed and hindered his ability to question the man on trial in her stabbing death.
Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said he wanted to speak with Cristhian Bahena Rivera after investigators linked him to a car seen on video driving near where Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while running in Brooklyn, Iowa.