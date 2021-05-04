Agency: Oxygen injectors pass 2nd test in Georgia harbor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency said Tuesday that machines designed to inject extra oxygen for fish to breathe in the Savannah harbor passed a second round of tests that were required as part of the $973 million deepening of the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah.
The Army Corps of Engineers released a 172-page report that concluded testing last summer found the injection machines successfully offset a small loss of dissolved oxygen in the water as the river gets deepened to make room for larger cargo ships.