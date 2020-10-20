After lawsuit, city to pay millions for emergency repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A judge presiding over a lawsuit against a Louisiana city ordered millions of dollars of payments Monday to two companies for emergency work on a sewerage system.

KTBS-TV reports that Pulley Construction and Yor-Wic Construction had sued the city of Shreveport earlier this year after they weren't paid. The city and the companies reached an agreement late last month, according to KTBS and, under a judge's order announced Monday, Pulley will get almost $5.4 million; Yor-Wic, just over $3.7 million.

The City Council was expected to authorize the payments at a special meeting Tuesday.