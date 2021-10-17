After Ida, ordinance targets senior living facilities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new ordinance being proposed in New Orleans is designed to protect residents at apartment complexes for seniors during disasters like Hurricane Ida, which wiped out power to the city and stranded hundreds of people in sweltering apartment complexes for seniors.
The ordinance approved Tuesday by the Community Development Committee would require a new license for apartment complexes which are specifically for residents older than 55 and are not already subject to a licensing requirement . There are about 75 of these types of complexes around the city, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.