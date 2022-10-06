After Ian, Florida island residents return to assess damage

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast barrier islands were returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian to their homes and businesses on Thursday, despite limited access to some areas.
Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded a contract to begin repairs on the Sanibel Island causeway earlier this week, but it might not be passable until the end of October. In the meantime, residents like Pamela Brislin were arriving by boat to see what they could salvage. Garbage and fish were scattered in the streets, rotting in the 82-degree (28 C) weather as she eyed the damage.