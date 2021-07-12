Afghan vet: 'What have we ended up with at the end of it?' JULIE WATSON, KEN MILLER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 2:59 p.m.
1 of14 In this June 30, 2021, Los Angeles-based producer, actress and Marine Corps veteran Jennifer Brofer poses with her blog equipment at her apartment in Los Angeles. Brofer will never forget the loud, popping noise. It was on a hot July afternoon in 2010 when her convoy rolled over an IED on a road in Helmand Province four months into her deployment to Afghanistan. Her heart froze as she and her fellow Marines stopped and realized what had occurred. But what followed were only the sounds of daily life. Brofer, 38, who now works in the film industry in Hollywood, said she feels proud to have served "shoulder-to-shoulder with my male marine counterparts" in a time of war. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 U.S. Army veteran Andrew Brennan, 36, poses for The Associated Press at his home in Baltimore on June 30, 2021. The former Army captain who flew combat missions in Afghanistan lost one of his closest friends, pilot Bryan Nichols, who was killed along with the entire crew when their Chinook helicopter was shot down in 2011, killing 30 Americans, seven Afghan soldiers and one interpreter. It was the single deadliest day for U.S. troops during the war. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 In this June 30, 2021, Los Angeles-based producer, actress and Marine Corps veteran Jennifer Brofer poses with a vintage Voigtlander Vitessa film camera gifted by her grandfather at her apartment in Los Angeles. Brofer will never forget the loud, popping noise. It was on a hot July afternoon in 2010 when her convoy rolled over an IED on a road in Helmand Province four months into her deployment to Afghanistan. Her heart froze as she and her fellow Marines stopped and realized what had occurred. But what followed were only the sounds of daily life. Brofer, 38, who now works in the film industry in Hollywood, said she feels proud to have served "shoulder-to-shoulder with my male marine counterparts" in a time of war. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 U.S. Army veteran Andrew Brennan, 36, poses for The Associated Press with servicemen bracelets he displays in his home in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The former Army captain who flew combat missions in Afghanistan lost one of his closest friends, pilot Bryan Nichols, who was killed along with the entire crew when their Chinook helicopter was shot down in 2011, killing 30 Americans, seven Afghan soldiers and one interpreter. It was the single deadliest day for U.S. troops during the war. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 In this June 30, 2021, photo, Los Angeles-based producer, actress and Marine Corps veteran Jennifer Brofer poses for a picture outside her apartment in Los Angeles. Brofer will never forget the loud, popping noise. It was on a hot July afternoon in 2010 when her convoy rolled over an IED on a road in Helmand Province four months into her deployment to Afghanistan. Her heart froze as she and her fellow Marines stopped and realized what had occurred. But what followed were only the sounds of daily life. Brofer, 38, who now works in the film industry in Hollywood, said she feels proud to have served "shoulder-to-shoulder with my male marine counterparts" in a time of war. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 U.S. Army veteran Andrew Brennan, 36, poses for a photo near a display with a UH-60 Black Hawk in his home in Baltimore on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The former Army captain who flew combat missions in Afghanistan lost one of his closest friends, pilot Bryan Nichols, who was killed along with the entire crew when their Chinook helicopter was shot down in 2011, killing 30 Americans, seven Afghan soldiers and one interpreter. It was the single deadliest day for U.S. troops during the war. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 U.S. Marine veteran Jennifer Brofer poses for a picture outside her apartment in Los Angeles on June 30, 2021. Brofer will never forget the loud, popping noise. It was on a hot July afternoon in 2010 when her convoy rolled over an IED on a road in Helmand Province four months into her deployment to Afghanistan. Her heart froze as she and her fellow Marines stopped and realized what had occurred. But what followed were only the sounds of daily life. Brofer, 38, who now works in the film industry in Hollywood, said she feels proud to have served "shoulder-to-shoulder with my male marine counterparts" in a time of war. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 In this June 30, 2021, photo, Los Angeles-based producer, actress and Marine Corps veteran Jennifer Brofer poses at her apartment in Los Angeles. Brofer will never forget the loud, popping noise. It was on a hot July afternoon in 2010 when her convoy rolled over an IED on a road in Helmand Province four months into her deployment to Afghanistan. Her heart froze as she and her fellow Marines stopped and realized what had occurred. But what followed were only the sounds of daily life. Brofer, 38, who now works in the film industry in Hollywood, said she feels proud to have served "shoulder-to-shoulder with my male marine counterparts" in a time of war. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 The names of servicemen who died when their Chinook helicopter was shot down in 2011 in Afghanistan are seen on a liquor bottle displayed by U.S. Army veteran Andrew Brennan, 36, in his home in Baltimore, on June 30, 2021. The former Army captain who flew combat missions in Afghanistan lost one of his closest friends, pilot Bryan Nichols, who was killed along with the entire crew when their Chinook helicopter was shot down in 2011, killing 30 Americans, seven Afghan soldiers and one interpreter. It was the single deadliest day for U.S. troops during the war. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
Images of the World Trade Center towers collapsing in New York were still fresh in the minds of the first American troops arriving in Afghanistan, as the U.S. launched an invasion targeting the Afghanistan-based al-Qaida leaders who plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. More than 800,000 U.S. troops have served in the Central Asian country since then, in a war that quickly expanded to confronting Afghanistan's Taliban and to nation-building. On Monday, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, relinquished his command in Kabul, underscoring the winding down of America’s longest war.
One-third of the roughly 4 million troops who served in the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq served multiple tours, some in well-secured bases in times of comparative quiet, others facing improvised explosive devices on the roads, mortar and rocket attacks on their positions, and firefights. While the U.S. quickly succeeded in quelling the al-Qaida fighters behind the 9/11 attacks, Americans leave with the Taliban rapidly claiming fresh territory. Many Afghans fear the return of civil war, or strict Taliban rule, with the Western troops' departure.
Written By
JULIE WATSON, KEN MILLER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER