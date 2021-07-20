Afghan president slams Taliban; rockets target Kabul palace RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 2:10 a.m.
1 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle where rockets were fired from in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Afghan traffic police stand near a damaged vehicle where rockets were fired from in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Security personnel arrive at the site of a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle where rockets were launched in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle that was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Afghan security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.