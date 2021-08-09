Advocates: Disparate sentences show sentencing change need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Leaders of Black faith organizations, labor groups, current and former judges and social activists are highlighting two sentences handed down in Cuyahoga County Court last week as justification for changes to the state's sentencing system.

In one case, a Black woman received 18 months in prison for stealing $42,000 from a suburban school where she was a secretary. In another case, a white woman received probation after stealing nearly $250,000 from the village where she worked as a clerk, cleveland.com reported.