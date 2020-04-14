Addiction facility expands services as overdose deaths rise

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio addiction and recovery facility will expand its services and be available 24/7 to help those struggling with stress and isolation during the state's stay-at-home order.

Dayton facility OneFifteen announced the expansion of services as overdose deaths have increased in Montgomery County during the virus pandemic, the Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday.

At least 37 people in the county died last month from accidental overdoses, preliminary data shows.

“They are truly ticking upward and staying up and we’ve got to do something about that as a community,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services.

OneFifteen's new hotline will be answered around the clock by a team of nurses and intake specialists who will assess the immediate needs of the patient before connecting them to the appropriate level of care.

The transition to teleheath was something the clinic said it had planned to do prior to the virus' spread across the country.

“These are challenging times for all of us,"Marti Taylor, the facility's president and CEO told the Daily News. “Our promise is to keep our doors open, to provide hope and healing to those who are struggling with addiction.”

To date, the state has confirmed more than 7,200 cases and 324 deaths, according to new federal guidelines that allow cases and deaths considered “probable” COVID-19 infections without a positive test.

Positive tests show nearly 7,100 cases and 309 deaths. The pandemic has caused more than 2,100 hospitalizations in Ohio, with about 650 people needing treatment in intensive-care units. Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order was extended until May 1 last week.

The governor warned Tuesday that only when a COVID-19 vaccine is available will a full return to regular life be possible.