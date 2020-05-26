Actor Gary Sinise to speak at Freed-Hardeman benefit dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. (AP) — Freed-Hardeman University has announced that actor and activist Gary Sinise will speak at the Tennessee school's annual benefit dinner later this year.

The event is set for Dec. 4 and helps to raise funds for scholarships at the university.

Sinise has been an advocate for the nation's service members since the early 1980s. He portrayed Lt. Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump” and formed the Lt. Dan Band and entertained troops around the world, Freed-Hardeman said in a news release.

For the past 20 years, the annual benefit dinner has generated more than $1 million annually to help students attend Freed-Hardeman.