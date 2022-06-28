Activists canvass for signatures on reproductive rights petition Minnick: "Somebody has to stand up and fight." Dylan Schwartz, Staff writer June 28, 2022 Updated: June 28, 2022 3:15 p.m.
Activists Mary Minnick and Mark Everheart were outside the Lake County Courthouse on Friday trying to get signatures for their petition on reproductive rights.
Star photo/Dylan Schwartz
LAKE COUNTY — Activist Mary Minnick and her husband, Mark Everheart, were outside the Lake County Courthouse on Friday, canvassing for signatures on a petition for reproductive rights, the day the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.
They started three months ago, preparing for a day they said they knew would come.
Written By
Dylan Schwartz