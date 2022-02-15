Activist jailed by Egypt sees wider struggle for rights JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 1:53 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this undated image from the Free Ramy Shaath Facebook page, Ramy Shaath poses for a phhoto Jan. 2, 2015, in Cairo, Egypt. Shaath, who was released from an Egyptian jail last month, is an outspoken opponent of Arab dictatorship and Israeli rule over the Palestinians, and is part of a generation of activists who see them as two sides of the same coin. It’s not known why exactly Egyptian authorities confined him to a packed and filthy cell for over two and a half years, but his brand of rights-based activism is clearly seen as a threat by both Israel and its growing roster of autocratic Arab allies. (Free Ramy Shaath Facebook page via AP, File) Randa Shaath/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - An Egyptian wears a T-shirt with a logo of BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions), a campaign by Palestinians to boycott Israel and Israeli-made goods, during the launch of its Egyptian campaign by Ramy Shaath, at the Egyptian Journalists' Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2015. Shaath, who was released from an Egyptian jail last month, is an outspoken opponent of Arab dictatorship and Israeli rule over the Palestinians, and is part of a generation of activists who see them as two sides of the same coin. It’s not known why exactly Egyptian authorities confined him to a packed and filthy cell for over two and a half years, but his brand of rights-based activism is clearly seen as a threat by both Israel and its growing roster of autocratic Arab allies. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, center, sits with then Prime Minister Ahmed Qureia, left and then Deputy Prime Minister Nabil Shaath, during a news conference in Gaza City, April, 25, 2005. Ramy Shaath, who was released from an Egyptian jail in January 2022, is an outspoken opponent of Arab dictatorship and Israeli rule over the Palestinians, and is part of a generation of activists who see them as two sides of the same coin. Ramy Shaath's brand of rights-based activism is clearly seen as a threat by both Israel and its growing roster of autocratic Arab allies. It's also a major departure from the approach of the Palestinian leadership, which includes his father, Nabil Shaath, an 83-year-old veteran peace negotiator. ADEL HANA/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Celine Lebrun-Shaath, wife of Ramy Shaath, speaks during a rally near the Egyptian embassy in Paris, June 23, 2021. Shaath, who was released from an Egyptian jail in January 2022, is an outspoken opponent of Arab dictatorship and Israeli rule over the Palestinians, and is part of a generation of activists who see them as two sides of the same coin. It’s not known why exactly Egyptian authorities confined him to a packed and filthy cell for over two and a half years, but his brand of rights-based activism is clearly seen as a threat by both Israel and its growing roster of autocratic Arab allies. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this photo provided by Israel's Government Press Office, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center, meets with officials from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to celebrate the first anniversary of relations with the two Arab countries at a New York hotel, Sept. 26, 2021. Ramy Shaath, Egyptian and Palestinian by birth, who was released from an Egyptian jail in January 2022, is an outspoken opponent of Arab dictatorship and Israeli rule over the Palestinians, and is part of a generation of activists who see them as two sides of the same coin. It’s not known why exactly Egyptian authorities confined him to a packed and filthy cell for over two and a half years, but his brand of rights-based activism is clearly seen as a threat by both Israel and its growing roster of autocratic Arab allies. (Avi Ohayon/Israel Government Press Office via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Ramy Shaath, who was released from an Egyptian jail last month, is an outspoken opponent of Arab dictatorships and Israeli rule over the Palestinians, and is part of a generation of activists who see them as two sides of the same coin.
He was never told why exactly Egyptian authorities confined him to a packed and filthy cell for over two and a half years. But he believes his brand of rights-based activism is clearly seen as a threat by both Israel and its growing roster of autocratic Arab allies.