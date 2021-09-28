Activist, historian among 25 `genius grant' recipients DON BABWIN, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 12:59 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — A historian devoted to keeping alive the stories of long-dead victims of racial violence along the Texas-Mexico border and a civil rights activist whose mission is to make sure people who leave prison are free to walk into the voting booth are among this year’s MacArthur fellows and recipients of “genius grants.”
The Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced the 25 recipients, who will each receive $625,000.