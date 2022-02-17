Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 1:28 p.m.
1 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., center, joined by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., right, speaks out against trade tariffs that could negatively impact U.S. auto manufacturing. on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In an undated photo provided by the office of Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., the future congresswoman from Selma, Ala., is seen in a family snapshot during her childhood. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., center, and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus say farewell to the late Rep. John Lewis, a key figure in the civil rights movement, and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, as he lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2020. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks in front of the Senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2022. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, speaks during hearing to craft the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., center, with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joins fellow Democrats at a news conference to discuss their priorities when they assume the majority in the 116th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., center, and the Democratic Caucus gather to address reporters on H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, March 3, 2021. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., center, joined by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., right, speaks out against trade tariffs that could negatively impact U.S. auto manufacturing. on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018. The Democratic congresswoman’s journey from rural Selma to the halls of Congress offers a vivid portrait of the progress the United States has made toward ending voter discrimination, but also of the accumulating setbacks in the long campaign for voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WASHINGTON (AP) — Growing up in the civil rights epicenter of Selma, Alabama, Terri Sewell heard all the stories.
About the police violence during the “Bloody Sunday” march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. About the beating of the young man who went on to become Rep. John Lewis. About the blood that was shed and the lives undone to ensure Black people would finally have the right to vote when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law.