Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches review

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”