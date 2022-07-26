Abortion question boosts early Kansas voting for primary JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 5:52 p.m.
1 of6 College students Alyssa Winters, left, and Ben Kennedy, right, chat as they go door-to-door to talk to prospective voters about a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas. They are among about 300 college students brought into Kansas by the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, which backs the measure. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 In this photo from Thursday, July 14, 2022, Anne Melia discusses her opposition to a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion before she goes door-to-door to talk to prospective voters in Merriam, Kansas. Melia is a Democrat and community activist who is working with the campaign against the proposed amendment. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this photo from Friday, July 8, 2022, a sign in a yard in Olathe, Kansas, promotes a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion. Supporters call the measure "Value Them Both," arguing that it protects both unborn children and the women carrying them. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this photo from Thursday, July 14, 2022, a sign in a yard in Merriam, Kansas, urges voters to oppose a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion. Opponents of the measure believe it will lead to a ban on abortion in Kansas. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Early voting is surging in Kansas ahead of next week’s statewide abortion vote and the electorate so far is leaning more Democratic than usual.
More than 2½ times as many people had cast early ballots as of Tuesday compared to the same point in the 2018 mid-term primary, the Kansas secretary of state's office reported. Voters will decide Aug. 2 whether to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion.