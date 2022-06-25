Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal LEAH WILLINGHAM and SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press June 25, 2022 Updated: June 25, 2022 2:29 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Americans were taking stock a day after the Supreme Court overturned a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, as states began implementing bans and supporters and foes of abortion rights mapped out their next moves.
The depth of emotion unleashed by Friday’s decision led to protests and prayer vigils across the country, with Arizona lawmakers even hiding in a basement for a time while police fired tear gas into a crowd.
