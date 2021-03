MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — An Abilene man was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for his part in an attempted robbery that left a Manhattan man dead.

Dylan Allan Hitsman, 21, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2019 death of 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik, who was shot inside his car at a Manhattan apartment during an alleged marijuana deal. A passenger in Zamecnik's car was was wounded.