Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 12:17 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gets out of a police station in Nara, western Japan, on July 10, 2022, on his way to local prosecutors' office. A glimpse of Yamagami's painful childhood has led to a surprising amount of sympathy in Japan, where three decades of economic malaise and social disparity have left many feeling isolated and unease. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP, File) Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
But there has been another surprise in the weeks since the murder as details have emerged about an alleged assassin who was well-off until his mother’s huge donations to the controversial Unification Church left him poor, neglected and filled with rage.
MARI YAMAGUCHI