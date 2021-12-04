Abattoir, apprentice program mark era for Buzz Food Service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dickinson and Angela Gould are training meat cutters in their apprentice program while eyeing the opening of a future abattoir, or slaughterhouse, early next year. It’s a busy time in the meat game.
The Goulds own Buzz Food Service, that rare West Virginia business whose products transcend perception. From its home just east of Charleston, on U.S. 60 between Malden and Belle, it produces the legendary Buzz Buttered Steak. Generations of Kanawha Valley residents might have thought those frozen beef patties were a national product, as ubiquitous as they were in their households.