ATM thefts continue in Philadelphia, spread outside city

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Explosions again were heard in Philadelphia overnight and in one place outside the city as thieves continued to blow up and steal ATMS across the city in what authorities believe has been a “coordinated” effort.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that about 50 machines have been damaged by explosives since Saturday. Officials said the earlier the thefts occurred mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations, and in some cases thieves have blown up the machines and in others have stolen entire machines.

“Most of these ATMS don't have money in them," Outlaw said, adding the business owners are encouraged to make sure money is removed. “It's not worth it; it's not worth the injuries that we're seeing associated with this and it's not worth the risk to the community and the danger that it's been imposing."

Police said a 24-year-old man died several hours after attempting to break into an ATM with explosives in north Philadelphia early Tuesday. Police said live explosives were recovered. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The thefts apparently spread for the first time outside the city to neighboring Upper Darby Township next to west Philadelphia as an explosion was reported at an ATM outside a nail salon in a strip mall in Drexel Hill between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests were immediately announced. Outlaw said earlier that the thefts were believed to be “organized” and “coordinated” efforts, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead in the investigation.

The thefts came as police have been trying to cope with large demonstrations against police brutality and widespread vandalism and theft from businesses in a number of areas of the city.