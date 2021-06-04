AP Week in Pictures: North America

20 1of20A member of the U.S. Marine Corps honors veterans graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. He has placed American flags for the past 15-years, first as a boy scout, this year as a U.S. Marine.Damian Dovarganes/APShow MoreShow Less 2of20U.S. Naval Academy graduates celebrate and throw their covers at the end of the academy's graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021.Julio Cortez/APShow MoreShow Less 3of20 4of20Rere Thomas, 18, center, smiles as she talks with Jaireese Woodall, 17, while sitting at a desk with a COVID protective shield as classmate Jeremy Purcell, 19, waits in the back before their high school commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the gymnasium at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Mich. More than 50 Flint Community Schools graduates walked across the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic excluded in-person ceremonies. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)Jake May/APShow MoreShow Less 5of20People pray during the dedication of a prayer wall at the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood during the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The church was largely destroyed when a white mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood in 1921, burning, killing, looting and leveling a 35-square-block area.John Locher/APShow MoreShow Less 6of20 7of20President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.Alex Brandon/APShow MoreShow Less 8of20Belmont Stakes entrant Rombauer is washed after taking a training run ahead of the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.John Minchillo/APShow MoreShow Less 9of20 10of20Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras collides with the legs of third base umpire Dan Iassogna after being tagged out by San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Chicago.Charles Rex Arbogast/APShow MoreShow Less 11of20Eric Riddick, center, accompanied by his mother Christine Riddick, left, and wife Dana Baker-Riddick walks from a courthouse in Philadelphia on Friday, May 28, 2021, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a murder he says he did not commit.Matt Rourke/APShow MoreShow Less 12of20 13of20Traffic streaks past the Washington Monument at dusk in this long-exposure photograph in Washington, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.J. David Ake/APShow MoreShow Less 14of20Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, center, talks with the media at a kick-off rally where he announced he will run for Texas Attorney General, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas.Eric Gay/APShow MoreShow Less 15of20 16of20A traveller takes photos of windows titled "Harmonic Convergence," by artist Christopher Janney, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Miami International Airport in Miami.Wilfredo Lee/APShow MoreShow Less 17of20River herring, also known as alewives, swim in a stream, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Franklin, Maine. The fish were once headed for the endangered species list but have been making a comeback in some U.S. states.Robert F. Bukaty/APShow MoreShow Less 18of20 19of20A visitor leans over a railing in the rotunda at the State Capitol, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Legislature closed out its regular session Monday, but are expected to return for a special session after Texas Democrats blocked one of the nation's most restrictive new voting laws with a walkout.Eric Gay/APShow MoreShow Less 20of20 MAY 28 - JUNE 3, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com 50 words