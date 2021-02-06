-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP) less
Photo: Kevin Dietsch, AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the ... more
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP) less
Photo: Kevin Dietsch, AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the ... more
Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.
The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com