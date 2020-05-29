AP Week in Pictures, North America

An image of veteran Stephen Kulig is projected onto the home of his daughter, Elizabeth DeForest, as she looks out the window of a spare bedroom as her husband, Kevin, sits downstairs in Chicopee, Mass., Sunday, May 3, 2020. Kulig, a U.S. Navy veteran and resident of the Soldier's Home in Holyoke, Mass., died from the COVID-19 virus at the age of 92. After saying goodbye to her father for the last time in person, Elizabeth slept in the spare bedroom upstairs for two weeks as a precaution against possibly infecting her husband. Seeking to capture moments of private mourning at a time of global isolation, the photographer used a projector to cast large images of veterans on to the homes as their loved ones are struggling to honor them during a lockdown that has sidelined many funeral traditions.

May 22–May 28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a man posing in the parking lot of an AutoZone store engulfed in flames while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis; a Korean War veteran and member of the American Legion Post 581 saluting the flags from his car during the posting of the colors by the post’s honor guard in Columbia, Illinois; a discarded face mask laying on a sidewalk during the coronavirus outbreak in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles; and a woman and her dog crossing Shawnee Mission Lake at dusk in Lenexa, Kansas.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

