AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
The shadows of Haitian migrants are cast on a wall as they wait to receive food at a tourist campground in Sierra Morena, in the Villa Clara province of Cuba, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A vessel carrying more than 800 Haitians trying to reach the United States wound up instead on the coast of central Cuba, government news media said Wednesday. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A pickup transporting people wounded during a police raid in the the Vila Cruzeiro favela, arrives at the Getulio Vargas Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Police raided the favela before dawn Tuesday, setting off a fierce firefight that authorities said killed more than 20 people. Bruna Prado/AP
An officer of the Paraguayan SENAD security forces pours out from a sack harvested marijuana into a fire as part of an operation coined New Alliance XXXII in the Maria Auxiliadora Colony of Amambay department in northern Paraguay, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. According to SENAD spokesperson Francisco Vera, 183 hectares of marijuana have been destroyed in the past week, an equivalent of 600 tons, in a joint operation with Brazil'z Federal Police. Jorge Saenz/AP
People carry the remains of relatives who were killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency to the cemetery for burial after authorities recently identified and returned the remains to families in Accomarca, Peru, Friday, May 20, 2022. Families of some of those killed buried the remains of their loved ones, including some of the 69 people killed by soldiers in 1985 in this mountainous town in Peru's south. Martin Mejia/AP
Divone Ferreira da Cunha pays last respects to her daughter Gabrielle Ferreira da Cunha, 41, who was killed during a police raid in the Vila Cruzeiro favela, during her funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Local press reported that Cunha was hit by a stray bullet. Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Boca Juniors' Sebastian Villa holds the trophy after his team's 3-0 victory over Tigre in the final match of the local soccer tournament at the Mario Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Nicolas Aguilera/AP
Surrounded by bodyguards holding bulletproof shields, presidential candidate Gustavo Petro of the Historical Pact coalition speaks to his supporters during a campaign rally in Medellin, Colombia, Friday, May 20, 2022. With an emotional anti-establishment discourse and promises to boost state involvement in the economy, Petro has garnered a comfortable lead in polls as Colombia heads into the May 29th presidential election. Jaime Saldarriaga/AP
Wiggins Nordelus, of Haiti, left, cuts his son Samuel's hair outside of a shelter for migrants, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 23, 2022. Nordelus waits in Mexico as he hopes to apply for asylum in the United States. Gregory Bull/AP
Residents watch a movie titled, "A Cat in Paris" during a film festival in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Organized by a foundation called "100% San Agustin", named after the marginalized neighborhood hosting the event, festival organizers say it is aimed at breaking down barriers between residents of the country's capital at a moment of growing economic disparity and ensuing social divide. Ariana Cubillos/AP
A child sits next to a giant national flag as a neighbor dressed as a gaucho waits to perform in a folkloric dance during the Independence Day celebrations in La Matanza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
A young Ukrainian woman sets a ball at a refugee camp in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Mexico City will close the camp that has hosted hundreds of Ukrainian refugees for the past month now that a U.S. program vetting refugees and then allowing them to fly to the U.S. is operational and authorities say the camp is no longer needed. Marco Ugarte/AP
May 20 – 26, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.