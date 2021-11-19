AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 12:28 a.m.
1 of17 Migrants help fellow migrants onto the bed of a trailer in Jesus Carranza, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A group of mainly Central American migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 A boy dressed as a clown waits for the start of the meeting of the Kings' Revelry groups in the Santa Marta favela, as part of cultural events celebrating Black Awareness month, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 Healthcare workers carry coolers filled with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the Villa Maria del Triunfo district, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Guadalupe Pardo/AP Show More Show Less
10 of17 A baby gets a light therapy session at the Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. A powerful Haitian gang leader said Friday he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation's capital. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 Members of the National Orchestra System gather to try and break a Guinness World Record for most instruments used in a piece of music, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country's network of youth orchestras, will play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
16 of17 Children dance during the International Tournament of Joropo in Villavicencio, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Joropo is the traditional music and dance of the Eastern Plains of Colombia and Venezuela. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
Nov. 12-18, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota.