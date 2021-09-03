Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Immigration agents detains a Haitian migrant and his son as they walked along a highway in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region.
Immigration agents detains a Haitian migrant and his son as they walked along a highway in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region.

Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.

