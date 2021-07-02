Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
15
A family member shovels dirt into the grave of Giro Quispe who died from complications related to the new coronavirus, at El Cebollar cemetery, in Arequipa, Peru, Friday, June 25, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city is under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21.
1of15A family member shovels dirt into the grave of Giro Quispe who died from complications related to the new coronavirus, at El Cebollar cemetery, in Arequipa, Peru, Friday, June 25, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city is under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21.Guadalupe Pardo/AP

June 24 to July 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

More News