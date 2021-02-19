A member of a "bate-bola" or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as "fantasias" - runs past during a brief appearance as part of a Carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rio's city government officially suspended Carnival and warns it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties. less
Photo: Bruna Prado, AP
FEBRUARY 12 -18, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.