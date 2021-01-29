AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Saidy Aguilon is reflected in the window of a home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She believes that her husband is one of the charred corpses found in a northern Mexico border state on Saturday. The country's Foreign Ministry said it was collecting DNA samples from a dozen relatives to see if there was a match with any of the bodies. less Saidy Aguilon is reflected in the window of a home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She believes that her husband is one of the charred corpses found in a northern Mexico border state on ... more Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

Jan. 21 – Jan. 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

