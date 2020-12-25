Dressed as Santa Claus, David Pizarro, talks with a boy from inside a plastic enclosure in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, at a square in the Comas municipality of Lima, Peru, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Photo: Martin Mejia, AP