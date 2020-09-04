AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Marble urns containing the cremated remains of people who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 sit in a funeral home company van, to be delivered to loved ones in Lima, Peru, Monday, June 1, 2020. In March, Peru ordered the cremation of all coronavirus victims, one of the strictest rules in the region, in order to prevent people from being infected by contact with bodies. At the end of April, Peru softened the rule somewhat, allowing funerals, but with no more than five mourners. less Marble urns containing the cremated remains of people who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 sit in a funeral home company van, to be delivered to loved ones in Lima, Peru, Monday, June 1, 2020. In March, ... more Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

AUG. 28-SEPT. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

